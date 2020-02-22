Support Wilson For City Council
To the Editor:
I would like to express my support for John Wilson for Alderman for the City of Newport. Mr. Wilson has served 17 years on the council, eight of those years he held the position of Council Resident. He will be able to bring his many years of experience back to the council. He listens to the voice of the public before weighing in and making important decisions.
Mr. Wilson is a retired 30 year Infantry Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army. He is a leader and voice for veterans. He is very active in bringing veterans of our military into the schools twice a year. He does this to educate our children on the importance of our freedom. Because of so many fighting to protect it everyday, we are able to enjoy that freedom today.
Gordon Brown
