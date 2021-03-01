Support Your Local Businesses
To the Editor:
I am asking people to write to the governor, the attorney general, our legislators, congressmen and senators. We must all speak out for Mr. Andre “Mike” Desautels the Newport business owner who had his UPS franchise removed and who is being sued by the Vermont attorney general.
UPS said they removed the franchise from Mr. Desautels because he went against their policy by his and his employees not wearing masks. The state is suing him because he defied the mandate. The Newport police were sent to Mr. Desautels business to ask him to comply but could not do anything because it is a mandate, not a law.
Mr. Desautels and his business are being sued to set an example to other businesses so all businesses will continue to comply with the mask mandate.
If we do not speak out for fear of retaliation then we are no longer a free state. Who will be next? Those that speak up. What will be next? All our rights.
We should all be furious this is happening and we should be ashamed if we stand by and let it happen.
Our forefathers knew tyranny existed and that power can corrupt. They put checks and balances in place so that this would not happen. But they also knew it would happen again if people became complacent and took their rights for granted.
We still have our right to free speech but we must use it. If we allow Mr. Desautels to be sued, we are allowing an injustice to take place and we are condoning it.
It is time for all Vermont businesses to take a stand before they come after you and your business. United we stand, divided we fall.
😊 Smile & Be Happy,
Janice Halpin
Newark, Vt.
“People give up their power by thinking they don’t have any.”
Alice Walker
Stand Up & Speak Out - Ignore Your Rights & They WILL Go Away!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.