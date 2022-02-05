Support Your Local Newspaper

Reading the editorial in the February 4th edition of the Caledonian Record titled “Profiting on Misinformation”, it becomes more and more apparent that misinformation is certainly rampant. Our local news paper is the best place to get information. They are very fair and print both sides of any story.
Letters to editor many times can be accused of being misinformation; however if someone spreads misinformation another writer can write a rebuttal and hold the other writers feet to the fire so to speak. Keep in mind a letter to the editor is just someone’s opinion. I write a lot of letters to editor. They are my opinion, but I welcome opposing views because this is what Democracy is all about.
I get a digital subscription, but being old fashioned, I like to have a piece of paper in my hands over morning coffee. I plan a lot of future letters. “They are going to be some eye openers.” This one at least you can hardly disagree with. The one “Little Pink Houses” that may be another story. But keep up the criticism because Democracy is the best form of government.
