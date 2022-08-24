Support Your Local Newspaper

The news about Gary Ely passing away was sad, but only from the newspaper one gets the real story about him. Then today I read a story of an alleged embezzlement at a food shelf in Lyndon and at the Congregational Church in East Burke. Where else would one find the real story on that.
I certainly wouldn’t trust Facebook on that one. People get offended when they read something they don’t like, but I say to you that our Caledonian-Record is fair in that they print both sides of the story. They print Bill Coleman’s letters to editor and they print Ron Pal’s letters. That’s both sides of the story for sure. That is Democracy in action. People who don’t buy the newspaper are doing a disservice to Democracy.
