Support Your Local Newspaper

To the Editor:
During this uncertain time, I am so appreciative of the clear reporting on local and national issues that I see in the daily paper. I encourage all to support our local press either by buying the paper at the store, subscribing online or having a hard copy delivered daily, as I do. With so many threats to our free press it has never been more important to support our local newspaper. We would be much poorer without it. Please consider subscribing today.
Sue Persson
Barnet, Vt.
