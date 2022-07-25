I am supporting James Hemond for Caledonia County sheriff. Captain Hemond has been in law enforcement his entire adult life, bringing experience and unfailing commitment to the community he serves.
As a Lyndon resident I had occasion to call upon Captain Hemond for guidance when he was an officer with the Lyndonville Police Department. Captain Hemond listened to my concerns and gave me prompt and professional advice. He has always prioritized service to the community, both on and off duty.
I feel Captain Hemond exemplifies the kind of sheriff our country needs-one who cares about the people, the community as a whole, and has the training and compassion to protect all of us.
