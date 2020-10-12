Supporting Rodgers for Senate

To the Editor:

­John has a record as a Senator, that we in the NEK, can be proud of!

John was raised on a farm in Glover, has his own business in Glover, where he makes his living; and has worked hard in the VT legislature to preserve our culture, traditions, history, and rural economy.

Elected in 2003 to the House of Representatives, serving for 8 years, and elected to the VT Senate in 2012, where he has served for 8 years, John has extensive experience and knowledge of the system. His personal connections he has made over the years with people in both the House and Senate is extremely important in getting things accomplished.

