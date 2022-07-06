Supporting Women

I am now retired, but in my working life here in Vermont I worked for many years in support of pregnant and parenting young people. First, I worked in the Parent Aid Program, where I was trained to visit pregnant and struggling young women and help them get the medical care, financial assistance and emotional support they needed, including supporting them to get out of abusive relationships. Later as an RN I worked for seven years for the state of VT as a public health nurse and home visited many young women and families with the same issues. Eventually I became a nurse-midwife. In all this work my goal and the goal of these programs was to support the choices women made. I helped women get abortions and I helped them bring their babies into the world and supported them all afterwards. All of my work, and that of many others I worked with, was significant, essential and nowhere near enough.
In these days since Roe v Wade was overturned I have heard a great many abortion opponents talk about how they have provided much care for pregnant women in need of help, that there are hundreds of organizations doing this work, and that their work will continue. My observation is that these efforts have historically been totally inadequate, and nowhere near as comprehensive or useful as claimed. Here in the NEK the effect has been minuscule compared to the need. My hope is that all those who have opposed abortion now step up and work with the rest of us to provide significant resources to women struggling to survive. I hope that they come around to support legislation that provides resources for healthcare, childcare, family leave, housing, food stamps, education, emotional support, and protection from domestic violence.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.