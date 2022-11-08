I wrote my letter to editor titled “National Debt” on October 4th saying that the debt was approaching 31 trillion dollars. By the time my letter was printed in the Caledonian Record on October 7th, “Sure Enough” the debt was 31.045 trillion.Thanks go out to the Caledonian-Record for printing that information every day.
If they could print Russia’s national debt, it would be an eye opener. As I said then, these Democrats, the likes of which, Peter Welch, Uncle Bernie and their followers to be like David Zuckerman, Scott Campbell are spending and would be spending our money like “Drunkin Sailors” should they remain in power or become in power.
By the way, it is time to “Deploy Malloy” and get rid of Socialist Peter Welch. All this spending is for enticing voters to vote for them just as giving candy to children so children will like them. Maybe for Christmas we will get a 32 trillion dollar debt from the government. Be prepared for Marion to have another “Meltdown” over this.
