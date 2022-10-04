Survival of the Rich

Beliefs are products of the mind; you can believe anything you want. John McLaughry, in a recent Caledonian post, shares his belief that there is no climate emergency. He mentions Steven Koonin, a scientist who also believes there is no climate emergency. I read Koonin’s book, Unsettled, (actually I listened to the audiobook), available through Hoopla and the Littleton Public Library.
Koonin certainly has a bone to pick with academic and bureaucratic group think, (yet assumed is his own unbiased integrity). He cites the pressure for scientists to publish, maintain grants, and go along with the crowd. According to Koonin, this pressure leads scientists to massage data, even outright lie, in order to stay funded. Koonin believes that climate science has been corrupted.
Even though he doesn’t think climate change is an emergency, Koonin does believe climate changes are happening, he just doesn’t think that carbon capture technology is worth the money. According to Koonin, humans, especially the rich, will be able to adapt. Thanks Steve, thanks John, not exactly reassuring.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.