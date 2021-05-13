Sutton’s Proposed Pot Shop
To the Editor:
The letter written by Amy Wright Brill is right on the money. I do not live in Sutton but grew up and lived in Burke for much of my life and now live in the town of St. Johnsbury which has the same problem with use and sales of marijuana.
The whole problem is that our liberal political system under the golden dome has allowed and condoned this to happen. This has allowed each town to do its own thing and with all the liberals that have infested our state this is happening. There is a drug epidemic in this state and our politicians are in fact feeding it so why do they insist they are doing all they can do to fight it.
Bottom line the political system of this state are their own worst enemy and we the tax payers are funding it !
Ray Wells
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
