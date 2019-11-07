Swampers
To the Editor:
In Paul Corbeil’s “Swampers” letter to the CR editor he wrote: “…I find it personally disgusting when a God and America hating liberal tries to quote from scripture.”
Christians do not “own” the Bible, just as the British do not “own” Shakespeare and the Chinese do not “own” the words of Confucius. These works belong to the entire world and everyone is free to quote them.
Roughly one third of the world’s population identifies as Christian. That means the majority of believers are not Christians. They belong to other major religions such as Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism and many others. Individuals following these religions are as steadfast in their beliefs as are Christians.
Paul refers to, or rather, “judges” some people as “God and America hating liberals.” Perhaps he should reread the beautiful passages in Matthew 7:1-2: “Do not judge others, so that God will not judge you, for God will judge you in the same way you judge others, and he will apply to you the same rules you apply to others.” Or James 4:11-12: “Do not speak evil against one another, brothers. The one who speaks against a brother or judges his brother, speaks evil against the law and judges the law.” Or Luke 6:37: “Do not judge others, and God will not judge you; do not condemn others, and God will not condemn you; forgive others, and God will forgive you.
There are more than 4,000 religions in the world. Billions of people worship a Supreme Being in their own way. For anyone to presume that he/she possesses the “true” religion is simply arrogant and quite frankly, ignorant.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
