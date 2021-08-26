Swear Word Standoff
To the Editor:
For several weeks I have been following the saga of the “Swear Word Standoff” in Bethlehem. Until now I have refrained from comment, with the idea that the less press coverage accorded Mr. Collins’s actions the better. Yeah, I know controversy sells newspapers, but that’s not the main point of reference here. There is nothing like removing the publicity angle and resultant notoriety from a volatile issue to take the wind out of one’s sails.
I personally am a strong believer in the so-called freedom of speech; but - at what point does an individuals being allowed to exhibit, speak or write in a particular way, shape or form go off the proverbial rails and then become offensive and/or an intrusion upon another person’s right to the quiet, unfettered enjoyment of their private property, small town surroundings, whatever?
This is certainly not the way we should be representing our “little town of Bethlehem” to casual passersby, residents and/or tourists.
That this means of disrespecting the common good is permitted to continue unchecked does not speak well of the powers that be nor the very system whose intricacies are such that we now find ourselves hog-tied in the face of an egregious wrong.
Respectfully submitted,
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
