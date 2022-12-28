A recent writer equated my support for Palestine and and my critique of delusional Israeli religious beliefs as anti-semitic. I understand his outrage, Israeli influence over the years has cultivated this attitude. Yet, support for Palestinians and critiques of Israeli violence informs the public debate in Israel’s own media. Eric Alterman addresses America’s journalistic relationship with Israel in his deeply researched and lived book “We Are Not One: A History of America’s Fight Over Israel”. Read it, you may not agree, but you will be affected.
“So where are the strong?/ And who are the trusted?/
And where is the harmony?/ Sweet harmony/
Every time I feel it slippin’ away/ Just makes me want to cry/
What’s so funny ‘bout peace, love, and understanding?”- Nick Lowe
