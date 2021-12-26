SWERF’s Up
To the Editor:
Today, I’m going to add (assuming you don’t already know) a couple of acronyms to your vocabulary.
The first is, “TERF”: a feminist who excludes the rights of transgender women from their advocacy of women’s rights. TERF is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist. Think “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling. Rowling is considered a TERF.
The second is, “SWERF”, a derivative of “TERF”. Simply replace the term “trans” with “sex worker” and you have it. Think Carol Gross of Jericho, whose misleading and pretentiously moralizing letter appeared on this page on December 20th.
In my view, (and I’m not alone) Carol Gross is a SWERF. And the injuries and negative effects Gross cites in her SWERFery of 12/20 are not caused by “legalization”, (which Selene Colburn’s H.268 does not propose, but rather the creation of a study committee which could well move in the direction of DECRIMINALIZATION, which is not the same thing) but by the injuries done to adult, independent sex workers by the criminalization of their conduct.
Now, for example, the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) are forcing sex workers back onto the street and into the hands of pimps.
These laws were touted as being intended to protect children. But sex trafficking children - or anyone, for that matter - already was, and remains, illegal.
Like gun control advocates, for example, restrictionists in general don’t function well in the absence of their fundamental dishonesty about their intentions. The San Francisco Police Department, for example, has noted that in the wake of SESTA/FOSTA, which resulted in the shutdown of sites like Backpage.com, which was a portal for sex workers to advertise their availability, SFPD recorded a 170 percent jump in reports of human trafficking in 2018.
One hundred and seventy percent.
Clearly, SESTA/FOSTA exacerbated the very problem it was touted as being remedial to.
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2019/02/03/new-laws-forced-sex-workers-back-on-sf-streets-caused-170-spike-in-human-trafficking/
I have a friend in New York, the chair of her county Libertarian Party, a sex worker whose name is Chase Tkach, that has written a book called “Sexual Liberty: Memoirs Of A Sex Worker’s Fight For Freedom”.
I reached to her yesterday and asked her to contribute some thoughts that would be appropriate to cite in my planned response to Ms. Gross.
Here’s Chase: (aka Delta Asher Hill, or Molly Smash):
“I can’t think of anything specifically other than what happens behind closed doors between 1,2, or 10 consenting adults is no one’s business besides the aforementioned consenting adults behind those doors. No victim, no crime.
And anything I’ve mentioned about family court discrimination forcing me to choose between my legal job or custody of my daughter, while be harassed by anonymous CPS calls by complete strangers about my 100% legal and ethical career, of which my children don’t even know about nor are they ever around me in any way shape or form while I work because I do not work out of my home. Normalization of sex works saves our lives. The negative stigma continually pushed puts us in danger and at risk of incarceration for a victimless crime, violence, family disowning, and even murder with no media coverage. We need rights, not rescue. Taking the spotlight off consenting adults puts the spotlight on actual victims of sex trafficking. It is a waste of taxpayer money to incarcerate consenting adults while there is no victim involved in the situation.”
Wait! Did she say “legal”?
It sure is, and this is a great example of how poorly conceived sex work laws are.
How is it legal?
Because she sets up a movie camera, and she’s charging clients to make a porn movie with her. The addition of the camera makes it legal. Her services then become those of an actress.
And there you go.
Ms. Gross, you claim that sex workers are oppressed, and you are correct - but it is such as YOU that are the oppressors. You are no one’s champion, madam…..er….I mean, “ma’am”.
Gross cites feminist anti-pornography and anti-prostitution activist Melissa Farley, who is about as much a friend to sex workers as Colonel Sanders is to chickens. It’s like citing Michael Bloomberg or Shannon Watts as a neutral authority on gun rights.
They don’t call it “the world’s oldest profession” for nothing, Ms. Gross. What you are supporting is a form of class warfare - because a rich man will ALWAYS be able to find a high priced hooker, laws or no laws.
I fully support H.268, and in the interest of the safety and well being of sex workers in Vermont, I would encourage the reader to do likewise.
Sex work is work.
I’ll leave you with these thoughts, but for now, all this talk of SWERFs and TERFs is making me hungry.
I think I’ll go in the kitchen and make some shrimp and steak.
In liberty,
Eddie Garcia
St.Johnsbury, Vt.
Welcome to the discussion.
