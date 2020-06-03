Swimming During Covid - 19
To the Editor:
N.H. had three drownings last weekend. With the COVID - 19 rules and regulations, many towns , both N.H. and Vt. have closed their municipal pools, along with state parks that ordinarily have life guards.
It is my belief that the Select Persons in each town and the Fish & Game need to get together with some kind of plan of how to administer swimming in rivers and popular swimming holes, in the name of safety. Kids and adults all have a yearn for cooling off and enjoying our summers. Rivers do have undertows and sometimes are not the safest place to swim. I would hope the towns and states would address this in the name of safety.
Bruce Hadlock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.