Systemic Denial of Economic Tools
To the Editor:
Topics of public discussions collided in my mind triggered by the phrase “discrimination by zip code.” I came to Vermont as a 10-year-old tourist from New Jersey and hearing Victory had only recently gotten electricity in 1963. My mother was an AT&T operator transferred to St. Johnsbury. Her first comment, “I trained on this equipment when I started at 18.” She was in her mid 40s. We could dial four digits for local calls until about 1990.
We’re about 20 years into the internet, and our state Senator, John Rodgers D-VT, can’t function without his committee. We already suffer from this lacking in education, economic development, and real estate values. If these aren’t evidence of systemic denial of economic tools tell me what is. Ask every politician; don’t settle for a promise.
John Simons
