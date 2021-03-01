Systemic Racisms Exists
To the Editor:
Congratulations Burlington, Vermont, you managed to enact the “systemic racism” that was only an unproven theological concept previously.
In Burlington, Vermont, citizens are denied permission to testify to City Council members based on skin color - https://www.sevendaysvt.com/OffMessage/archives/2021/01/20/burlington-will-put-retail-cannabis-question-on-march-ballot
In Burlington, Vermont, students of approved skin colors are empowered and encouraged to deny access to public facilities to students of a disfavored skin color - https://www.bsdvt.org/2020/12/18/bipoc-affinity-spaces/
In Burlington, Vermont, city employees of one skin tone are empowered and encouraged to deny access to public spaces to other city employees based only on skin color. - Page 70 at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/sites/default/files/City%20of%20Burlington_Annual%20Report%202020_with%20cover_v2.pdf
“This is different” some might say, since we all try to convince ourselves a wrong is a right when WE do it. But no matter how pure our motives an evil act is an evil act, and race based inequality in services to constituents is most definitely an evil act. I realize some will piously claim “there is no such thing as reverse racism”. I agree. There is only racism. The skin tone of the alleged perpetrator or alleged victim is irrelevant, those who maintain otherwise are trying to convince us that a wrong is a right when THEY do it.
Patrick Cashman
Portland, Ore.
