Tabs for Children

I really enjoyed reading the story on the front page of the August 13-14 Weekender highlighting how the Shriners throughout the North East Kingdom are collecting aluminum tabs to benefit children in need.
My first experience understanding this very worthy endeavor was when I joined the Poulos Insurance family 40 years ago.Paul Poulos was a proud Shriner and was also a visionary in embracing this endeavor. He always encouraged his employees to donate their tabs, customers as well. In our office on Concord Avenue, I can remember blue barrels full of tabs, customers would come in and drop all sizes of containers, zip lock bags and tin coffee cans. All full of tabs. I was really quite amazed. Paul would proudly drive all those tabs to where they were to go, knowing how many people in the community understood and supported this project.
I feel it would be beneficial to those that are carrying on this program, know the role Paul Poulos played in helping establish this incredibly important cause 40 years ago.
