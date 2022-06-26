On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and overturning 50 years of precedent. As a woman, a mother, and an elected official, I’m saddened and profoundly disappointed.
I believe that every person has a right to make their own reproductive decisions, including whether and when to become a parent, use birth control, or seek an abortion. I believe those choices should never require the permission of a politician. These are deeply personal decisions that should be made in conversation with medical professionals, loved ones, and religious leaders.
For the first time in generations, a Constitutional right has been revoked. Millions of people will no longer have access to the reproductive health care they had just days ago, health care that their mothers and grandmothers relied on for half a century. This decision will disproportionately harm those who already face barriers to care such as people of color, people with lower incomes, and people with disabilities.
Thankfully, here in Vermont, not only is abortion care still safe and legal, we now have the opportunity to protect these rights within our state constitution by voting to approve the Reproductive Liberty Amendment this November. You can learn more about the amendment at https://reprolibertyvt.org/.
This fall, Vermonters can stand together to defend every individual’s right to their body, their life and their future. We can take a stand for liberty for all.
