Take Back Our Community

To the Editor:

First, I would like to commend the private landowners on Darling Hill who stepped up and started a conversation in regard to the biker population that has grown to unmanageable proportions due to the popularity of Kingdom Trails.

But Darling Hill isn’t the only focus for bikes and the increased traffic and strain on infrastructure that results when too many people use a limited amount of land. Now there is a project under way to expand bicycle activity here, by locating biking routes on our rural gravel roads.

There has always been a bike here and there on our roads. A “few” never create a problem. But let’s remember: For years, there were a “few” bikes on the Darling Hill trails, but then, with no plans in place to handle rapid expansion, our area was inundated with bikers – many more bikers than the infrastructure could handle. Doesn’t anyone worry that this could also happen with the proposed “Gravel Roads Project”?

