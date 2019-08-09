Take Off the Kid Gloves
To the Editor:
I will not be lectured about gun control by baby killers. The left has the blood of millions of innocent and healthy babies on their hands, and then they try to guilt trip us into giving up our guns. Their degeneracy has become intolerable.
It’s time for the right to stop playing defense and go on offense. Take off the kid gloves. We have been long-suffering enough.
Here’s what I recommend: Turn off ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and turn on One America News Network, available on DirecTV. Delete your Facebook and Twitter accounts. Go to gab.com for an alternative, truly free-speech social media platform. Start Boycotting, Divesting, and Sanctioning Hollywood. Take your kids out of government indoctrination camps. Then lobby your state representatives to put God back in the classroom. Several states have already mandated that every school openly and clearly display the words IN GOD WE TRUST on campus. We can do that, too! Then start teaching Creationism instead of the debunked Big Bang Theory. It’s not unconstitutional, despite what the Supreme Court may have ruled. Besides, Supreme Court rulings have never stopped the left from continuing to ram their unconstitutional laws down our throats. I see no reason why we can’t do the same.
The Dayton shooter was a leftist, as are the vast majority of mass murderers in this country, and throughout the twentieth century. He was an open Satanist, an Antifa supporter, and planned on voting for Elizabeth Warren, had he lived long enough. There is video of him wearing a black mask and a lady’s dress, singing about rape and murder in a metal band.
There has always been mental illness. And for one hundred years the people of this country have had easy access to high-powered automatic, and semi-automatic rifles. That hasn’t changed. But what has changed is that the younger generation has grown up in a society that is nearly devoid of any reference to, or reverence towards, God. The 50 year experiment in secularism has created the most depraved, degenerate, disgusting, and demonic generation our country has ever seen.
The Boomers may have largely rejected Christ, but they still had many cultural Christian values. But their children have neither love for God, nor their fellow man. The younger generation is constantly told that we’re just clumps of cells, an accident in the history of space-time, that science has proven that life is meaningless and that humanity is a curse on the planet. The only reason to live, if any, is to do what feels good. Anybody who says otherwise is a ____-phobe.
It’s time to make life hell for the perverts and liars that make up the modern Democrat Party. This country is not big enough for both the right and the left. We need to earnestly contend for the faith. Simply wishing to be “left alone” will no longer do.
The leftist media is frothing at the mouth with hatred for everything Christian and conservative. They’ve duped half of the country into believing that right-wingers are literal Nazis, and that we’re the only thing stopping them from saving the planet from catastrophic climate change. If the left doesn’t beat us, the planet will be dead in 12 years. 12 years!!!! DEAD! And Trump, and anybody who supports him, wants to exterminate all non-whites like rodents! Like rodents!!!
The left has gone completely hysterical. They’ve been thoroughly brainwashed. They are the crazies running the asylum. And I know why. The Bible says that “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” If we ever want to restore the Republic to the luster our Founding Fathers intended, we must, must, must become a thoroughly Christian nation again. Otherwise our people will lack the wisdom to see through the lies being told to us in the media. The left is at war against the right. They lie incessantly. They rig elections. They initiate violence at rallies. They vandalize. They create hate crime hoaxes for sympathy. They slander. And if they ever guilt-trip us into disarmament, they will genocide us, all while playing the victim card.
Seth King
Whitefield, New Hampshire
