Take Our Independence Back
To the Editor:
Nationalism is the ‘identification with one’s own nation and support for its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations. Patriotism means loyalty of person to his/her own nation or the leaders of nation. A patriot is a person who is on the side of his/her own nation or its leaders. Every American was a nationalist and or Patriotic on Sept. 11, 2001 when the Twin Towers fell.
America was one nation and we were all equally praying, hoping for more survivors to be found and for the safety of all the first responders. There were basically three types of law enforcement agencies involved, local, state and federal. Local law enforcement agencies include police and sheriff departments. State agencies include the state or highway patrol. Federal agencies include but are not limited to the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.
Personally I am a big supporter of all law enforcement of my country and a supporter of all branches of military and government. The National Security Agency is the American government agency most at risk by International global trade. Being codependent on other countries whether it’s oil or manufactured goods is an extremely high risk for America to take and it’s time for America to stand up for the American-made workforce or we’ll lose our country due to foreign trade. It has already started to happen over the past 40 years; America has lost its independence, and it is time to take our independence back and support the American workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.