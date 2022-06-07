Take Your Pick

Not everyone agrees about which felony or felonies Trump committed. If we eliminate treason we’re left with insurrection and seditious conspiracy which include at a minimum, imprisonment and a fine.
18 U.S. Code § 2383 - Rebellion or insurrection. Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy. If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
What’s not in question is that Trump and his Republican sycophants attempted to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. Public hearings by the January 6th Committee begin this week. The lawlessness of Trump and the Republicans who supported his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election results will be presented for all the world to see.
More than two thirds of Republicans believe that Trump won the election despite the fact that there’s not a speck of evidence to support their beliefs. They don’t give a fig about evidence. They don’t give a fig about the truth. Trump said he won the election, and they follow him blindly like lambs to the slaughter. What a sad state of affairs!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.