Tales From The Yuppie Empire
To the editor:
I suppose some people wonder why I hate corporate America so much, so I’d like to share some formative experiences I had in the ’90s. I was out of college trying to find my niche and I took a string of temporary office jobs, and in this way, as a low-paid expendable epsilon male, I got a unique perspective on corporate America’s underbelly. My English degree wasn’t much help. In fact, the only thing that could have been less useful to me down in Fairfield County Connecticut was a degree in Ethics.
I found what seemed like a dream-job, reading through local newspapers from around the country and selecting the items most newsworthy for the client, which might have been the Associated Press. I don’t remember, I was only there for one day. There was a problem with my work, and the boss called me in. She showed me two items and asked which I thought was more newsworthy. One was about a homeowner in the Midwest who found an arrowhead in his back yard that changed what was then known about Native American migration patterns; the other was about a girl who came from behind to win a high school skating championship. I chose the first item.
WRONG!! The arrowhead story is dry - who cares? - but the skating story is a heartwarmer! I probably couldn’t hide my disgust. I didn’t want to work in a propaganda mill. (And Fox News was still years away.)
I applied for work at this temp agency, and the woman handed me a form to sign, authorizing a firm out of Georgia called “Conus Research” to investigate every aspect of my life, my work history, medical history, legal history, where I’d lived for the previous ten years, who I associated with in my free time - absolutely everything, and that by signing this I would also waive them of any legal liability in their gathering or use of this information. The interviewer gave a start when I ripped that thing in half. I asked her if anyone else complained, and she thought there was a girl who did about three months earlier. Everyone else signed.
My 30th birthday came and went, and I still was trying to figure out what to do with my life. What could really inspire me, so I could leap out of bed when the alarm rang, saying “Oh boy, I can’t wait to do more [fill in the blank]”. Then I thought of being a soil restoration ecologist, and this was genuinely exciting. Here’s a way to work for Mother Nature that isn’t just a rearguard action against endless encroachment. Reviving depleted soils could actually help EXTEND nature again! I found the number for the Soil Science Society of America in a slightly out-of-date magazine, and eagerly I dialed, knowing that my way forward to a new life as a professional Earth-saver was but moments away!
Here’s what I heard: “The number you dialed for the Soil Science Society of America is no longer in service. The new number for the Surface Mining and Reclamation Society is..”
I felt sick, but I called anyway, hoping some remnant of the old agency had survived within the bowels of the new. I received a summary of articles and abstracts summarizing the latest soil science research trends, all about the problem of acid-mine drainage. When a mine is dug it releases destructive mineral cations into the watershed, ruining all the land downstream. If only some bright young genius could solve this problem, then it would open up millions of acres of federal land that are currently off-limits…
Time to say “screw it” once again. I had many other experiences like this. I’m sure it’s much worse now. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that kids fresh out of school nowadays have to sign oaths of fealty to Satan in their own blood, after a good, stern obligatory thrashing on social media. A lot of people were shocked when Trump became president. I certainly wasn’t.
David Hunter
Newark VT
