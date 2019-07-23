Talk About Lies Marion
To the Editor:
Every time I write a letter in the paper just like any like minded conservative we get run down as a white supremacist group without any proof except for your lies about us. You liberals should take advise from their own members and not accuse people without proof as you people always say. Liberals know how to stretch a story whether, right or wrong, as long as they can sway a story or an issue in their own opinion.
If you have enough moxie to write stories in the paper then be grownup enough to take the legit criticism about you.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.