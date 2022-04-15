It’s time to talk trash in Wheelock. Does anyone else wonder why we are raising $32,000 a year in taxes and then paying an additional $18,000 a year for bags – just to get rid of our garbage? Somehow 21 towns in the Northeast Kingdom Solid Waste District manage to have less garbage per person than Wheelock.
Less trash means less tax. 19 towns have higher recycling rates. Hint, hint. If we all took one step, whether it’s starting to compost or recycling one item we didn’t bother with before, we would be doing something that is good for the planet and that lowers the tax rate. $50,000 a year in annual expenses just for a place to put our garbage? Time to start talking trash in Wheelock and saving money so we can start taking care of some other needs like work on our town hall, replacing aging road equipment or a new town garage.
