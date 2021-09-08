Tax the Rich
To the Editor:
Bernie Sanders’ approach to paying for his federal legislation is “Tax the Rich” which is a simplistic approach appealing to the “Common Man” and they all applauded at his meeting in St Johnsbury, but it will never work and “You” the “Common Man” will pay for it and 10 years later the same problems will exist.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
