Taxing Tucker

New Hampshire has a robust economy and money in the bank. Governor Sununu has been rated highly for his leadership to prosperity by the renowned CATO Institute. That prosperity was the work of our Republican dominated House, Senate and Executive Council to cut taxes which stimulated business productivity and more tax revenue among other positive changes while meeting the needs of New Hampshire communities. Edith Tucker would destroy that progress. This is her record of more government control and easier access to your wallet.
voted FOR an income tax ( 2018 HB628, 2018 HB628, 2018 HB628, 2018 HB628 )
voted FOR creating a new tax on capital gains ( 2019 HB686 )
voted FOR creating an additional tax on room rentals ( 2019 HB641, 2019 HB641 )
voted FOR creating an income tax with rates set by an unelected bureaucrat ( 2019 HB712, 2019 SB1, 2020 HB712 )
voted FOR creating an income tax, and new taxes on capital gains, vaping, and sports betting; increasing business taxes ( 2019 HB2, 2019 HB2 )
voted FOR doubling and tripling various fees ( 2019 HB682 )
voted FOR higher electric rates ( 2020 SB124 )
voted FOR higher electric rates for most users ( 2019 SB165 )
voted FOR higher electricity costs ( 2019 SB72 )
voted FOR higher energy rates ( 2018 HB1611, 2018 HB559 )
voted FOR higher individual taxes ( 2017 HB644 )
voted FOR higher property taxes for most owners ( 2021 SB102 )
voted FOR higher taxes on room rentals ( 2020 HB1160 )
voted FOR higher taxes on small businesses ( 2018 HB1422 )
voted FOR increasing electricity costs by at least $30 million per year ( 2019 SB168 )
voted FOR increasing residential electric bills ( 2020 SB122 )
voted FOR increasing the cost of electricity ( 2019 HB715 )
voted FOR making it easier for municipalities to raise taxes ( 2022 HB1342 )
voted FOR raising taxes on small businesses ( 2019 HB623 )
This is only a very small part of Edith Tucker’s anti-citizen, pro more government voting record.
