Teach Them to Fish
To the Editor:
The goal of the Democrat party is to make the poor beholden to them by feeding them through food kitchens, meals on wheels, food distributions all over the place, feeding the school children, etc, etc. These programs have spung up like mushrooms in summer all over the land. The poor feel so dependent on these programs that they vote for the Democrats who now are opening up the floodgates of immigration knowing that the poor people from all these countries will be so thankful that they will, the huge majority, vote Democrat. The teacher’s union feed the Democrats, the Democrats feed the teachers unions. It is a vicious circle. Teachers’ salaries, benefits are over 80% of the school budget, yet every year the school budgets are voted in. For that we get mediocre results compared to many other countries. As long as there are many poor people, they will vote Democrat.
Humanity is like wildlife except we are a higher form of animal capable of overpopulating and destroying the earth. In wildlife management, we are told not to feed the deer. Why? Because deer become dependent on humans to the extent they forget how to fend for themselves. The emphasis for wildlife improvement is habitat management. The emphasis for humans should be habitat management for people. The management for people is an education system that works.
Our education system turns out and will graduate people of high scholastic achievement if they are MOTIVATED, but far too many are UNMOTIVATED and do poorly in school. Too many are graduated that haven’t met basic requirements such that the meaning and value of a high school diploma, for example, is devalued like inflated currency. If they don’t make the grade, they should be left back a year to try to learn up to basic standards. There is this old adage: “Give a man a fish and you fed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and he will fend for himself the rest of his life.” The education system graduates many that “don’t know how to fish”. Our welfare lines are just feeding them a fish every day.
I have an article titled “Choices” that I am trying to get the Caledonian Record to print. They say it is too long, but I submitted it anyway. It deals with a new course, Adulthood 101, that should be taught in school. We would have to make the school day an hour longer. My Adulthood program is divided into 10 topics. Adulthood 101 1 through 10 as a beginning suggestion, almost like the 10 commandments of life. I read somewhere that a Civics course should be taught in school. One of my 1 through 10 topics is basically that. Anyway, my Adulthood course teaches “HOW to FISH” in that it gets one at least started in that direction. As I said before, the MOTIVATED do quite well. We need to pick up the UNMOTIVATED and “TEACH THEM to FISH.”
Some of my ideas in “Choices” are like iodine on an open wound. It hurts but is good for you. Some people will be offended when reading my article, but sometimes one has to be offended to wake up. You people out there keep up the debate, maybe I’m wrong on this, but write, write, letters to the editor. Make the newspaper even more interesting. Our local newspaper is the best form of democracy. The Caledonian Record prints both sides of a story. You people that don’t buy the newspaper because some article or cartoon offends you; Shame on you! This is Ron Pal. Be a part of democracy in action. Buy the newspaper.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
