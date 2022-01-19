Teachers’ Loyalty Bill

HB1255, an act relative to teachers’ loyalty, is projected to damage a generation of students in New Hampshire. It is unclear what Representative Lekas is attempting to accomplish with this legislation, which will be brought to Committee on January 20, 2022.
The vagueness of “negative account or representation” within the bill text of HB1255, and clear specification of socialism and Marxism, leaves great room for abolition, anarchism, and other theories and beliefs that make America great to be taught about in public schools.
An example of teachers’ loyalty to the diversity of our nation would be to teach about the great achievement of the Constitution and Amendments. The path to the Thirteenth Amendment was led by many people. I attended SAU 50 growing up and learned about the great Frederick Douglass and well known Benjamin Franklin, both famous abolitionists. Another historical figure that a teacher loyal to the United States could impress upon students is John Brown. This is another abolitionist who advocated armed rebellion by slaves. With this legislation, our children will learn about the slaughter of pro-slavery settlers in Kansas. After all, who declares what historical events were “negative” and how to recount them “positively”?
Limiting the language teachers use and how they teach history will reflect that the Freedom of Speech is not valued in American classrooms. What message will the oppression of free speech in schools send to our children? This vaguely worded legislation will close pathways to equity and equality within New Hampshire schools.
