Teaching
To the Editor:
I’ve been reading about teachers experiences in and out of the classroom where he or she has little or no training so he or she has to deal with problems over which he or she has to rely on their basic instinct or moral values to solve the problem in or out of the classrooms.
Most schools districts set their own rules as to what and how education is to be given and their teachers must abide by those rules or orders. Having taught in different grades and different school systems during my 35 years of regular teaching and an additional 15 years in substituting in various grades and subjects in two different school systems, I found that moral judgment tempered with a lot of patience did more than anything else to solve problems in and out of the classrooms.
Of course, teaching is much different now from what it was in the 1950s and 1960’s when teachers had much more latitude and respect in dealing with students and parents alike. I’d like to tell a true story of what happened in the 1950s. We had parent/teacher conferences once or twice during the school year to hopefully solve any real problems before they appeared or occurred. At one of our conferences I asked the parents if they helped their child with his homework and got this negative reply, “You cannot help me with my homework because I have to do it the way Mr. Kokaly does it or it will not be correct.” The parents were not offended by his answer. In fact, they said they were happy that he showed respect for his teacher by the “quote.” They were one of the parents who bought the World Book Encyclopedia from me when I sold the encyclopedia during my early years in teaching (1950’s and 1960’s). I thought that boy and the parents purchasing the encyclopedia after his quote showed respect for me and valued my opinion on what books would help their child succeed in school and later in life, using the lessons he learned in school, while he was very young.
Learning to respect and having patience was a two-way goal as I learned to respect the students and have patience with them as they progressed through my classes. From what I now hear from teachers, I wonder where the respect for each other has gone and the patience with it.
One other thought that comes to my mind is school Patriotism! Patriotism is lost in the schools today. Students once stood up and proudly recited the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the school day. In some schools The Star Spangled Banner is also sung. During the music time other patriotic songs used to be sung. I wonder how many other patriotic songs do students in today’s schools know anything about? All I know for sure is many of the schools in this country used to end their day singing “God Bless America.” So I too will end this letter with the song, “God Bless America.”
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.