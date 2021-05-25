Team Mascots

To the Editor:

Pardon my confusion but I was under the impression team mascots and names are adopted to bring luck, honor forefathers and/or celebrate area history. An honor to those depicted.

If you find offense in this why, what is it? The warrior image, the arch nose, headdress? These things can be discussed and maybe altered. To just demand the community change a generations-old symbol isn’t much different than what you find fault in.

John Simons

Sheffield, Vt.

