Team Mascots
To the Editor:
Pardon my confusion but I was under the impression team mascots and names are adopted to bring luck, honor forefathers and/or celebrate area history. An honor to those depicted.
If you find offense in this why, what is it? The warrior image, the arch nose, headdress? These things can be discussed and maybe altered. To just demand the community change a generations-old symbol isn’t much different than what you find fault in.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.