To the Editor:
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 5:04 pm
Alice Kitchel (Caledonian LTE 2/20/23) wants to make eighteen the absolute legal age for marriage in Vermont (eighteen already is the legal age, but with a parent’s permission marriage is legal at age sixteen). As justification for this trimming of the Vermont law, Kitchel cites the work of Vivian Hamilton, a professor at William & Mary College. Prof. Hamilton teaches critical race theory, gender studies, and adolescent law. Much of her work focuses on the legal implications of teenager cognitive capacities. According to her written work online, Professor Hamilton doesn’t think sixteen year olds should be allowed to marry, nor should they be allowed to drive a motor vehicle. She is also not a fan of homeschooling, as that, in her view, is patriarchal oppression. You get the picture.
According to the organization Power to Decide, which is dedicated to lowering teen pregnancies, Vermont has one of the lowest teen birth rates in the country, and over eighty percent of those teen births are to 18 and 19 year olds. Hmmm, seems to me that Ms. Kitchel’s proposal to criminalize teen marriage is an attempt to fix something in Vermont that ain’t exactly broke. But, this is Vermont, a place where they hand out merit badges for empty expressions of moral viewpoint with the intent of communicating good character, if nothing else.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
