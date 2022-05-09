Tell Us More!

In a recent letter to the CR editor (Colleges-Political Factories), Ron Pal wrote “Lenin and Stalin went to Marxist schools.” Ron, can you tell readers which “Marxist” schools they attended? Did the Tsarist government even allow “Marxist” schools in Imperial Russia?
Lenin was born in 1870. In 1887, he enrolled in Kazan Imperial University to study law. He was expelled after three months for participating in protests against Russia’s Tsarist government. He eventually enrolled as an external law student at Saint Petersburg University. He took his exams externally and obtained the equivalent of a first-class degree with honors. He spent a total of three months on a college campus. He did not attend a “Marxist” school.
Stalin was born in 1878. In August 1894, he enrolled in the Orthodox Spiritual Seminary Tiflis. He joined 600 trainee priests who boarded there. In 1899, he was expelled from the seminary for missing exams and/or spreading subversive ideas. Is Ron claiming this Orthodox Spiritual Seminary was a “Marxist” school?
Ron also attempted to support his assertion that colleges are political factories using Bernie and Jane O’Meara Sanders as examples.
Bernie started out at Brooklyn College and then transferred to the University of Chicago which is consistently ranked among the best universities in the world and is among the most selective in the United States. The University of Chicago’s students, faculty, and staff include 94 Nobel laureates, among the highest of any university in the world. The University of Chicago is not a hot bed of Socialism.
Jane O’Meara Sanders attended the University of Tennessee for a year and a half. Not really a hot bed of socialism. At the age of 30 she graduated from Goddard College. She likely had a firm grip on her beliefs long before she attended Goddard.
Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see societal injustice all around us. About half a million Americans file for bankruptcy every year because of outrageous medical bills. Nearly one in four Vermonters is experiencing food insecurity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Green Mountain State, a University of Vermont statewide survey finds.
Societal injustice is all around us. One does not have to attend a college or university to understand that the rich just get richer and the poor just get poorer.
