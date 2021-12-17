Telling the Truth
To the Editor:
In the December 16th edition of the Caledonian-Record I read that School Board Chair Dan Wade was forced to resign because of protests by whacko liberals when he said: “clothing choices invite harassment”. Well, it’s true. Guess you can’t tell the truth anymore.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
