Templeman for Orleans 3

We are very lucky that David Templeman decided to run for the brand-new Barton-Brownington-Westmore House Representative position. I have gotten to know David since he won the primary in August. He is a very sociable person and active in his community; with others he participated in the “Brownington Connects” program. It drew residents together in projects including making the roads safe, creating events to gather the community together, and promoting food sovereignty and a circular economy. David chaired this last committee, focused on sustainability and keeping the money in town, and the group has already secured grants. They’re exploring many creative ideas that will be based on the town’s needs.
David moved here from California six years ago and has since visited with many people. Although his background is in the construction industry, he is a sheep farmer, and neighbors have stopped by to introduce themselves after seeing the sheep on the land. He likes getting to know folks in the Kingdom and learning about what makes them and the area unique. He’s a listener. Since announcing his candidacy, people have shared their issues and thoughts. David likes learning and has been researching issues he sees in the state.
Housing is the first concern because it affects the welfare of many other things. Offering opportunities for our young people to stay in Vermont is another. His comments: “We need to look toward the future and be innovators; we need to look at the positives and grow from there.”
David has ideas, but he wants to hear from folks in our new legislative district and in the Kingdom. He can be reached at sflocal@mac.com
Voting takes place November 8, 2022. Please help elect David Templeman as the Barton-Brownington-Westmore representative!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.