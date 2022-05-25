Texas, Buffalo: Why? Why? Why?

As of now there are 19 dead children and two dead teachers at Robb elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Please, no more from that school’s wounded or in the future. Coincidently I was in Lisbon with a bunch of happy K-6th graders telling stories, and singing and laughing with them while that massacre was happening. But of course in every classroom within the reach of this newspaper, there are children and teachers in our schools every day. Couldn’t a shooting just as easily happen here? Are we that different from Texas? Don’t forget what almost happened in Poultney not long ago. And a week ago maybe it was adults in a grocery store and not children in school, but let’s not let Buffalo fade away too fast. Two massacres and one near miss - different places, different victims, but one thing in common: teenage boys with guns.
We need gun control. We need secure, but not jail-like, schools. But what we really need is to figure out teenage boys and what happens to some of them that causes them to become murderers. We might not like what we find out about the rest of us, or what we find out about our society, but if we really want to change things, we have to look at everything. How are we, as individual adults and how are we as our American society causing some teenage boys to become murderers.
We are so smart. We can create and launch a phenomenal space telescope to look at galaxies and I don’t know what else that are light years away. So why can’t our brains figure out how stop instances like Buffalo and Texas? Or maybe we can, and the question is what stops us? I suspect our divisive politics on all levels has something to do with it. And, oh yes, bottom line profits also. I wonder if the way would be cleared so we could really move on this if some of our elected representative’s children or grandchildren were among the dead in Texas or whose brothers or sisters or mothers were killed in Buffalo. Believe me, I am not wishing this horror on anyone! But you gotta wonder, don’t you? But forget them. How many of us really want to stop this insane violence? And what are we willing to do about it?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
