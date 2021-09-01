Texas’ New Restrictions for Women
To the Editor:
Texas’ new abortion law is another example of the burden of responsibility forever being on the female. No new Texas laws exist with stricter child support penalties for males, no legal consequences for males that irresponsibly impregnate female after female. Females don’t impregnate themselves. This law will increase the number of deaths and bodily damage females incur from secret terminations. This isn’t about pro-choice vs pro-life, it’s an example of the lack of personal responsibility by males and the state of Texas encouraging the disparity.
Leena Moore
Lunenburg, Vt.
