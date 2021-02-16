Thank God, Mr. Pal!
To the Editor:
I guess we should also thank God for:
Trees along steep and icy ski trails;
Bars along the VAST routes;
Swimming pool deep ends around unfenced day care facilities;
Housing developments close to rivers, seashores, tornado alleys and chaparral;
Religious crusades and jihads;
World wars and lesser violent conflicts;
Maniacal despots with gas chambers and weapons of mass destruction;
Darwin-Awardable behavior generally.
Mr. Pal, if you happen to be bitten by that poisonous snake in the Garden of Eden, please think twice about seeking immediate medical treatment. You might be subverting God’s and Mother Nature’s grand plan.
Respectfully,
Lenny Gerardi
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
