To the Editor:

“Chivalry is not dead! A huge ‘thank you’ to the unknown (to me) woman who paid for things in a disabled vet’s ‘golf cart’ in Walmart on Super Tuesday that weren’t hers. And she did it on purpose.

It restores my faith in humanity. Not everyone is ‘me, me,’ Some are still ‘you, you.” There’s a special place in heaven for you, whoever you are.”

Bob Sargent

