Thank You Biden and Harris Idiots

The world was in enough trouble before these clowns came into office. It is funny that the local liberals are so quiet these days about what is going on. No matter what we say in this paper is not going to change anything except i had a right to vent unlike people in RUSSIA. Biden needs to grow a pair and do what is needed to be done. We cannot let Russia threaten the world with nukes to get their agenda through without being called out on their bluff. Putin is a war criminal and so is his henchmen and they all should be hung. This is turning into another Nazi situation which we cannot let happen again without a good fight. It is amazing that people in this day and age would vote for them just to get extra money in their welfare check or the bonus that they gave out. We touch the bonus just like everyone else but if everyone else would have refused it then we would have. Hell we cannot even control the streets of our own country because of the liberals that want to do away with the police and let any and everybody who wants to come across our borders and stay here and we support them through welfare for their kids and them.
(1) comment
Great letter Mr. Fortin...but be careful...you may upset your good friend Ms. Mohri.
