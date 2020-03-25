Thank You Cal-Rec
To the Editor:
I enjoy reading the human-interest articles on what various folks in the Northeast Kingdom are doing during the COVIN-19 pandemic. They are a positive outlet to counter all the current uncertainties. They give me hope and show why I believe that the Northeast Kingdom is the best place in the world to live.
I appreciate the effort that the Caledonian Record is making to keep us informed during this chaotic period. News reporters are often ridiculed, but their dedication during difficult and unsettling times show how valuable they are. My thanks.
Steven Isham
