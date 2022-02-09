Thank You Carl Doerner

And thank you Caledonian-Record for printing Doerner’s “Contest Between Rival Ideologies.” We need more insightful articles on the history and evolution of foreign policies leading up to these eventful times. Knowledge leads to prosperity and peace.
I agree that more effort should be to “get along.” The Ukrainian mess has a background of the U.S. State Department under Hillary Clinton putting up $5 billion to meddle in Ukraine politics and then use those resources to over through an elected government there. When Europeans complained Victoria Newland is on record with “F—- the EU!” and then hand picked the replacement president.
So lets set the ugly history aside and try to get along. And - by the way, why should Germany pay twice as much for American liquid natural gas than Russian gas especially when we have been so high handed?
