Thank You Donald Trump

I was astonished by a recent Editorial Comment (Caledonian-Record, Jan. 21, 2021) describing the Trump Administration as “a terribly failed national experiment.” Due to space limitations, let’s take a look back at just a few of the vast accomplishments of the Trump Administration.
Under President Trump’s leadership, he withdrew us from the TPP deal that was costing us jobs, while renegotiating the unfair NAFTA agreement, and he replaced it with the USMCA agreement with Mexico and Canada, vastly improving our formerly outdated trade agreements to the benefit of the American worker.
By utilizing executive orders, he eliminated many regulations that were stifling business investment, which resulted in the United States surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest supplier of energy. We became a net exporter of energy rather than a net importer of energy. This fact has resulted in lower gas prices at the pumps and reduced home heating prices realized by all Americans.
