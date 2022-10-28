Thank You, Dr. Spina!

I was extremely satisfied and grateful to read the excellent letter by Dr.William John
Spina in the October 27th edition of the Caledonian-Record. Please reprint. Everybody needs to read this article from a man who has been there on the front lines, caring for very premature babies, watching their pain and their fight to live. Yet we abort babies at that same gestational age with horrific procedures.
As a country, when are we going to learn that disrespecting human life is to our detriment. We did it with the native Indians, with the black slaves, Germany with the Jews, for a few examples. We now look back on those eras with shame and regret for the treatment of these people whose greatest crime was the color of their skin, or their religion. The day is not far off when we will feel the same about the abortion issue. We have the technology now to actually see the developing unborn sucking her thumb, hicccuping, kicking his legs. And it is okay to invade his safe space and suck his brains out, dismember him from limb to limb? COME ON, PEOPLE! Where is your conscience? We wouldn’t do that to an animal!!
I am so tired hearing about womens right, womens rights, womens rights! What about the unborn’s rights? They are defenseless and voiceless. If Article 22, Proposition 5 is passed it will seal the tomb in Vermont for these precious ones. I am ready to compromise, allow abortion for the first trimester, for rape, for the mother’s life (a no brainer). I still believe it’s wrong but I would rather compromise than see this radical bill passed that allows unlimited destruction of human life. We are more resourceful than that! Whenever an election rolls around I am frustrated by the choices. Where are the potential leaders and politicians like we used to have?
We’ve been destroying them for over 50 years. Please take your hands away from your eyes, unplug your ears, and take an honest look at what we’ve been doing for half a century, and do the right thing: Vote NO on Article 22, Proposition 5.
