Thank You For Mr. Casella’s Cell #, Cliff!
To the Editor:
Just a brief note of “Thanks” to Cliff Crosby, for providing us with the cell phone number of Casella Waste Systems CEO John Casella in his most recent letter to the editor (802-236-5673). I took that as an invitation to call Mr. Casella at 4:00AM this morning, as I was unable to sleep due to the continued stress of fighting off this dangerous, unneeded, and unwanted landfill project next to Forest Lake State Park. I was thrilled that I was able to reach Mr. Casella, as he groggily answered his cell phone! I told him Cliff Crosby shared his cell number, and I informed him that I wanted him to know what it’s like to lose some sleep because of his project.
We had a ten minute conversation, in which I asked Mr. Casella what the Plan C was, since there is so much opposition in both Dalton and Bethlehem. He did not answer, instead accusing me of being a liar (I asked for examples, he provided none), that I am out of touch with reality, and that I am not interested in the truth. Mr. Casella then went on to state that this project would, in fact, improve the quality of Forest Lake. I asked several times for examples of how, and all he could say was that I was not interested in the truth. He even stated that he has been in touch with the Forest Lake Association about it, and I asked with whom he had spoken, since I know all of those folks. Again, no answer provided.
I would like to recommend that all concerned citizens, property, and business owners of the North Country call Mr. Casella on his cell phone, thanks to Cliff, and share your thoughts, concerns, and opposition to this ridiculous project, particularly if you find yourself up late at night and cannot sleep because of it.
Being that Mr. Casella is, and has been, the CEO in charge of running this very controversial company, and for nearly 50 years now, I have to say that the few times he laughed during our conversation made me instantly picture an evil, maniacal man, completely disinterested in the far-reaching carnage his landfill development will have on the surrounding environment, quality of life, health and well-being of those most directly impacted. It was a most-enlightening phone call, and one that I won’t forget for quite some time. I only wish that Joe Gay had picked up his phone when I called at 4:18AM, thanks again to Cliff, to inquire of him as to just how they were planning to improve Forest Lake, as stated by his boss minutes earlier.
Thanks again, Cliff, great letter, albeit one devoid of reality, as you failed to mention the 154,000 gallon leachate spill of May 1-3 and the 4 permit violations cited by NHDES in July, for placing 24,000 tons of trash outside of the permitted areas of the landfill! That’s some expert engineering there!
Jon Swan
Founder, Save Forest Lake
Dalton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.