Thank You, Joe Biden!
To the Editor:
As you prepare for the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday Season, I have to thank Joe Biden, and all who voted for him for this year’s most incredibly expensive Holiday Season! The price of every necessary visible and invisible ingredient needed for a “Happy Thanksgiving!” and “Merry Christmas!” celebration is up, up, up since last year. Why?
Well, one should focus upon a number of factors, but zero in on specifically one….oil!!
Now, you’re asking yourself, “What does oil have to do with the celebration of Thanksgiving and Christmas?!” Well, I’m glad you asked that crucial question. It takes a real uninformed individual to connect the dots!
You must not have paid attention during elementary geography classes? Were you inattentive during Elementary and Middle School Geography classes? Did your high school business classes include the creation of American products?
Under the present Administration, we experience higher prices, this year, on all foodstuffs, turkeys, and all the necessary and usual ingredients needed to promote a “Happy Thanksgiving!” and a “Merry Christmas!”…the price of cranberries is up; the price of fruitcake is up; the price of Christmas trees is up! Maybe, the only thing that doesn’t have a price increase is the price of “Forever Stamps”! But, have no fear, the Swamp Creatures in Washington, DC will jack up those prices soon, also!
INFLATION is a tax on EVERYONE…from the Trillionaire in Seattle, to the Billionaire in New York, to the Millionaire in California, to the Thousandaire across the street to the Hundredaire over the hill and across the street to the average hard-working Middle-class American around the corner and next door, to the indigent poor in the inner cities! Those in the first few categories can navigate these strenuous, hard economic times without much difficulty, but those in the second set of categories…those hard-working Americans in the so-called “Middle-class,” and the poor, cannot well afford these price hikes so easily!
The current Administration is solely responsible for these tumultuous economic times!
Under the former Administration, food prices, gas prices, toy prices, well just about the price of every holiday item needed for the celebration of a “Happy Thanksgiving!” and a “Merry Christmas!” were under control, and affordable to all economic groups! What happened?! Did a magic wand descend over and across America? Did a magic spell envelope America? Did anybody see a cloud of doom cover America?! Well, yes, in a sense, it did! But, everybody was duped! We thought we elected a Moderate, soft-spoken, nice, quiet, elegant, experienced, polished, grand-fatherly, pro-American guy to the Presidency. But, time (only a short 10 months!) has proven otherwise!
It started with the cancellation of the oil pipelines by Executive Action of the present occupant in the White House! OIL is the primary ingredient in the creation of all manufactured products throughout the world, especially in America! Without oil, machines don’t work! Bread cannot be made without oil; clothes cannot be made without oil; plastics cannot be made without oil! Just about everything we use in our contemporary society is made from oil or some oil product. Anything not “of oil” is made with oil as a lubricant! The machines that make everything else that we use is made “with oil”! So, without oil, the machines in the factories throughout the world which create our food, our clothes, our toys, our golf bags, our tires, our nail polish, our bicycle tires, our cassette tapes, our motorcycles, our motorcycle helmets, our plastics, our caulking, our dishwasher parts, our tool boxes, our car parts, our manufactured food products (cereal, flour, vegetables, fruits, desserts, etc.) are all manufactured using machines which use OIL!! Gee, you wanted an ATV or a snowmobile for Christmas! How about pancakes for breakfast, or pizza for lunch?!! Many of these foodstuffs are made by machines which need oil as a lubricant in order to become their final product. Many complicated mechanisms are made of oil products, and made by machines lubricated by oil! They are either items of oil products, or made by machines which are oil-dependent.
How about your celebration?
Let’s see what’s not manufactured by some machine which needs oil?…beer? bread? Carrots? Lettuce? Tomatoes? Wine? Silverware? Plasticware? Tablecloths? Napkins? Pancakes? How about China or everyday plates like Corelle, etc? So, oil is the main ingredient needed to produce, and manufacture the products of our current civilized society! Our supply chain is totally dependent upon oil which runs the ships, the trucks, the forklifts which stack, and store the innumerable products. All products which we need, and use need oil!
And, what about those generous “donations” you give to the needy at Thanksgiving and Christmas? Whether the food items donated come from “local” farmstands or commercial corporations, all machinery used to plant, cultivate, and harvest these foodstuff “donations” are created via machinery using oil….tillers, planters, harvesters, etc.
So, when you wonder who to blame, and consider who is responsible for the “most expensive celebration of this ‘Happy Thanksgiving!’ and ‘Merry Christmas!’ Holiday Season,” you can thank the “Grinch who stole Christmas,” the current and present occupant of the White House, Joe Biden!
Thank you, Joe! Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas!
Nick De Mayo
Northern Grafton County Republican Committee (NGCRC), Chairman
Sugar Hill, N. H.
