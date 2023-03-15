Thank You, John
To the Editor:
Thank You, John
To the Editor:
John McClaughry confirmed the source of his statements, “If parents don’t like the offerings of local government school monopoly, they can speak up at school board meetings. When last year some in Virginia did just that, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) demanded that Attorney General Garland dispatch the FBI to collect the names of objectors.” He said it was the 9/29/21 NSBA letter to the Biden Administration.
John misrepresented the contents of the NSBA letter and the circumstances under which it was written. The NSBA letter did not “demand” the FBI “collect the names of objectors” and it was not in response to parents in Virginia speaking up at “a school board meeting.” The NSBA letter addressed country-wide threats of violence targeting school board members and teachers.
In John’s response to me, he quoted a Wall Street Journal editorial (9/28/22) which said, “But Attorney General Merrick Garland’s [subsequent] memo to the FBI to investigate parents still stands.” The WSJ’s comment is false. AG Garland’s memo says nothing about investigating parents.
The memo discusses the FBI working with local school board members and administrators. Specifically, it mentions training to help educators recognize threatening behavior, how to report it and how to preserve evidence of such behavior.” It targets threatening behavior, not parents.
Whether intentional or not, John misrepresented the contents of the NSBA letter and AG Garland’s subsequent memo. Read them on the internet. John’s description is quite different from what the documents actually say.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.