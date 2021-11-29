Thank You Nick De Mayo
To the Editor:
Mr. De Mayo writes in a recent letter to the editor that Joe Biden and his administration are to blame for the current inflation we are all seeing. He also compares prices consumers paid during the previous administration and the current one.
What he fails to mention is that supply and demand make up a significant portion of the current influence on inflation metrics. When demand was down, in 2020, prices fell or held steady. When the economy was coming back to life (after the Trump administration called it “a hoax”), process have risen.
The Biden administration is not perfect, but they have done a much better job of managing the pandemic and reaching across the aisle to compromise with conservative members of their own caucus and some Republicans to pass the infrastructure bill. The Trump administration could not.
I suspect that Mr. De Mayo & Trump supported get informed on the details of supply and demand, aka Economics 101, before displaying their ignorance in these pages. I
Peter Adams
Danville, Vt.
